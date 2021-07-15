Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,783 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vy Global Growth were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcho Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 35.6% during the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,468,000 after buying an additional 1,024,448 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $20,240,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $12,243,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vy Global Growth by 286.3% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 695,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 515,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $5,060,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VYGG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.96. 58,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,465. Vy Global Growth has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

