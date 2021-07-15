DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,175 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of DPCM Capital worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPOA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter worth about $5,922,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,204,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,107,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the first quarter worth about $789,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPOA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.86. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,884. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

