Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will post sales of $241.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.02 million. Abiomed posted sales of $164.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.25.

Shares of Abiomed stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $309.98. 2,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,414. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.51.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Abiomed by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Abiomed by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Abiomed by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Abiomed by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

