Endurant Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 388,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 0.92% of Streamline Health Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STRM. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 22,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,946 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.52. 1,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,545. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 48.19% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

