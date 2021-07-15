Endurant Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Endurant Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 177,367 shares during the quarter. Trillium Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.3% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,600 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,200 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,322,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 577,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 573,833 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

TRIL stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,268. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,938 shares of company stock valued at $96,874 over the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trillium Therapeutics Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.