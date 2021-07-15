Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes $5.13 Million Position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 518,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,000. Kismet Acquisition Three comprises approximately 1.4% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth $4,755,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth $741,000.

KIIIU traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 75,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,370. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

