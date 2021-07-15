Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 132,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXIIU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $745,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,574,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

NASDAQ GXIIU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,465. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

