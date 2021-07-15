Endurant Capital Management LP Invests $2.30 Million in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 169,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GMTX traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,526. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a current ratio of 13.69. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg acquired 13,000 shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gemini Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.