MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Shares Purchased by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) by 262.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,312 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.72% of MedAvail worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at $36,876,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 1st quarter valued at $7,205,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of MedAvail by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,091 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MedAvail alerts:

NASDAQ:MDVL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.33. 69 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,552. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.20.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 291.15% and a negative return on equity of 70.13%. The company had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that MedAvail Holdings, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL).

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.