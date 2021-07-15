Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle (NYSE:ASPL)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,322 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,584% compared to the average daily volume of 161 put options.

Shares of NYSE ASPL traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,955,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,494. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

