Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $960,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 127.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 138,416 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 32,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 132.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 198,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 112,954 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.3% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 485,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

NYSE:WMB opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.