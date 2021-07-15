Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $985,000 in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 80,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 62,133 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 104,145 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $15,462,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

NYSE:VNO opened at $45.87 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.19. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

