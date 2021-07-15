Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,945,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $93,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,936,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 965,567 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $78.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

