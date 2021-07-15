Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 287 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 101.1% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,792,623 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,106,042,000 after acquiring an additional 225,562 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $2,356,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $347.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.74. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.79. The company has a market cap of $985.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,432,770 shares of company stock valued at $797,182,256 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

