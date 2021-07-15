$2.03 EPS Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.15. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after purchasing an additional 340,798 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after purchasing an additional 251,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,229,000 after purchasing an additional 224,627 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.82. 6,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $177.62 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.