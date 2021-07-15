$2.03 EPS Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.15. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after purchasing an additional 340,798 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after purchasing an additional 251,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,229,000 after purchasing an additional 224,627 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.82. 6,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $177.62 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.