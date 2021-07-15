$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. The Clorox posted sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year sales of $7.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group began coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $254,283,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $200,453,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after acquiring an additional 722,734 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,647 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after acquiring an additional 199,542 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,571. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $170.50 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

