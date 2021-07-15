Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC reduced its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. HealthEquity makes up 3.8% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of HealthEquity worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HQY. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,708. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,282.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

