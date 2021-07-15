-$0.58 EPS Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.42). Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings of ($1.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RHP traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $79.74. 9,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.36. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $86.58.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

