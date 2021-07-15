Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report sales of $73.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.05 million to $73.59 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $276.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.90 million to $290.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $255.78 million, with estimates ranging from $211.85 million to $299.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGND. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.40.

LGND traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,104. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

