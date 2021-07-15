Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751,124 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.