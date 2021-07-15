thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.54 ($14.75).

TKA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

FRA TKA opened at €8.74 ($10.28) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.43. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

