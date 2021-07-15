Brokerages Set UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Price Target at €11.63

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €11.63 ($13.68).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UCG. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Further Reading: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.