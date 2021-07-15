Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €148.43 ($174.62).

Several brokerages recently commented on AFX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €149.00 ($175.29) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of ETR:AFX opened at €169.90 ($199.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.59. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of €86.30 ($101.53) and a 52 week high of €169.70 ($199.65). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €153.32.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

