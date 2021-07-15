AMEPAY Reaches Market Cap of $3.49 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 15th. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded 17% lower against the dollar. AMEPAY has a market cap of $3.49 million and $24,038.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00040995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00113883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00147531 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,607.19 or 1.00134839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

