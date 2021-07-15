Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Up to $194.29

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $194.29, but opened at $200.50. Winmark shares last traded at $200.95, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $749.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.26.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 246.73% and a net margin of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Winmark by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.