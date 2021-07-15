Short Interest in Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Drops By 96.0%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TATYY traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $46.22.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.7249 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Investec lowered Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.