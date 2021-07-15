Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Down 79.4% in June

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the June 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SSLZY stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.25. 1,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,673. Santos has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.53.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

