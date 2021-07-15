Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Down 95.0% in June

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Thunder Mountain Gold stock remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.27.
Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile
