Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Down 95.0% in June

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Thunder Mountain Gold stock remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.27.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc, a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho.

