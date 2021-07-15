VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 58,625 shares.The stock last traded at $64.35 and had previously closed at $64.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 144,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 42,450 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

