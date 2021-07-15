Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Down to $100.63

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $100.63, but opened at $97.13. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $97.02, with a volume of 881 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,946.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

