SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SEI Investments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $671,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments stock opened at $61.94 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $1,113,350.00. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

