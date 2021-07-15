Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Short Interest Down 97.5% in June

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNMCF remained flat at $$0.28 on Thursday. Titan Mining has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Titan Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

