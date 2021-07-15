Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436,557 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 121.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 57,026 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 29.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,994,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after buying an additional 453,850 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 60.0% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.0% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,656,000 after buying an additional 161,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.15. 20,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,183. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $84.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.