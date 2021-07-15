First Foundation Advisors Purchases 81 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $33,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,669 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 608.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock traded down $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $125.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,038. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.60. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $94.64 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

