Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 39,995 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,995 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 0.9% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $14,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pecaut & CO. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 80,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 67,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

PHYS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,157. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

