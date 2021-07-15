iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.2% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.85. 93,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,112. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

