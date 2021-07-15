CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 121 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 256,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

CAT stock opened at $211.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.21 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

