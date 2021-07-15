7,500 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $162,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after buying an additional 688,460 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 247.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,690,000 after buying an additional 319,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 555.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,802,000 after buying an additional 303,289 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH opened at $170.79 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 275.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,527 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,501. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.13.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

