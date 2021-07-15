CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,668 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock valued at $306,698,582 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

Shares of PG stock opened at $137.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $337.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

