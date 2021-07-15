The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.950-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 79,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,944. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.