ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AETUF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. 24,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,486. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $409.53 million during the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

