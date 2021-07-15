Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Cut to Sell at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

Shares of FSUMF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.87. 5,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,704. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.