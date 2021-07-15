Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Cut to Sell at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.
Shares of FSUMF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.87. 5,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,704. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69.
About Fortescue Metals Group
