Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 106.10% from the stock’s previous close.

NRIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NRIX stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.29. 3,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,800 shares of company stock worth $478,451. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.