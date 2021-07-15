Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to C$19.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

PRMRF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 18.37%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.