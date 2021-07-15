LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s previous close.

LCII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.75.

Shares of LCII stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $133.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $101.69 and a twelve month high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 11.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $490,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 7,995.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 153,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

