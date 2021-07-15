Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

