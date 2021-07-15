Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,147,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,456,000 after purchasing an additional 138,815 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.78 and a one year high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

