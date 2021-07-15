50,743 Shares in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Acquired by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of DTF Tax-Free Income as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 39.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 73.7% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income in the first quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 328.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. 32.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DTF opened at $15.01 on Thursday. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

