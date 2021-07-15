Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 622,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 431.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 209,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 170,461 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 16,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.89. 334,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,989,136. The firm has a market cap of $223.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

