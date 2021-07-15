First Foundation Advisors Has $7.91 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $27.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,537.51. 51,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,438. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,586.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,399.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

